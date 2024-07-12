David Beckham invests in wellness brand developed by NASA scientist as Inter Miami owner expands business empire

GettyRichard MillsDavid Beckham invests in wellness brand developed by NASA scientist as Inter Miami owner expands business empireDavid BeckhamInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerInter Miami co-owner David Beckham is set to invest in a wellness brand alongside a former NASA scientist.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBeckham expanding his business empireFormer Man Utd man invests in wellness brandAlready involved in whisky, fashion & fragrancesArticle continues below