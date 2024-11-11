David Beckham remains football's king of fashion: How Man Utd & England legend's new adidas collection proves he still sets the agenda more than a decade after retiring

The former Manchester United star has collaborated with the sportswear giant on the adidas x David Beckham Predator 24 collection

If you close your eyes and think about football's relationship with fashion, one man moves to the front of your mind: David Beckham. Way ahead of his time, Beckham has always stood at that intersection, and despite his playing career ending more than a decade ago, it feels as though his influence is as significant as ever.

The England and Manchester United icon has stayed relevant as a style reference point throughout more than 30 years in the searing spotlight of the public eye. Oozing class, his look is always talked about and evolving as he adapts seamlessly to the zeitgeist.

It's no surprise, then, that adidas - one of the first entries in an extensive portfolio of brand partnerships that he boasts - handed Beckham the reins to co-design his own collection, incorporating his two great loves in the form and function of a football boot, and the chicness of a streetwear collection.