Darwin Nunez's transfer preference revealed as Liverpool outcast pushes to leave Arne Slot's side
Darwin Nunez appears to be edging closer to a move away from Liverpool, with Napoli leading the chase to secure the forward’s services. TalkSPORT have revealed that the Uruguayan international is actively pushing for a transfer to the newly crowned Serie A champions with Napoli boss Antonio Conte also making the 26-year-old his primary target this summer.
- Liverpool eager to offload Nunez
- Napoli are eager to get his services
- Reds have set a £59 million price tag