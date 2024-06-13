Darren Johnson: PSL clubs on high alert as Chippa United goalkeeper becomes available amid Chilli Boys links with Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen and Mamelodi Sundowns vice-captain Denis Onyango
The Eastern Cape club are risking losing two of their two keepers for free ahead of the forthcoming Premier Soccer League transfer window
- Ex-SA U23 star's contract expiring
- Namibia's number one a wanted man
- Chippa linked with Chiefs & Sundowns keepers