Dangling DR Congo 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket to motivate Glody Lilepo for improved Kaizer Chiefs performances? Ex-Orlando Pirates star asserts, 'if he is at the top of his game, then he should stand a good chance'
- Backpagepix
Lilepo overlooked for DR Congo selection
Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo last featured for the DR Congo national team in 2023.
During his last involvement with the Leopards, he reportedly had a fallout with head coach Sebastien Desabre.
Since then, Lilepo has been frozen out of the national setup during his stint in France and now at Amakhosi, where he has struggled to establish himself as a prolific scorer.
The lack of consistent goals for the Soweto giants has further dented his international football prospects.
However, former Orlando Pirates and DR Congo striker Lelo Mbele believes Lilepo can still force his way back into the national team with improved performances for Chiefs.
The Leopards remain on course to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are set to contest the inter-continental qualifiers in March.
- Gallo
Mbele thinks PSL is a strong league
"After the disappointment of what happened at the AFCON, people here at home are putting pressure on the coach to consider more players here in Africa, who include Lilepo,” Mbele told KickOff.
"The coach has shown no interest in Congolese players not attached to clubs in Europe, except for Fiston Mayele. However, he needs to cast his net wider now that we are so close to qualifying for the World Cup.
"The coach is being pushed to consider players like Lilepo, should they be performing at their clubs. I take an interest in Lilepo because I played in South Africa and know the value of the league.
"The PSL is a strong league, and if Lilepo is at the top of his game, then he should stand just as good a chance of being in the national team instead of being overlooked just because he plays in Africa.
"Unfortunately, there has been an impression created by the coach that Lilepo is playing in an inferior league, yet the South African PSL is a high-quality league. I know so because I played there," he added.
"Just like every other Congolese eligible, we need Lilepo back in the national team because he gives the team good energy.
- Backpage
Chiefs legend backs Lilepo
Despite struggling to be a consistent scorer, Lilepo has still managed to attract the support of former Chiefs left-back Tsepo Masilela.
“You know what I like about Lilepo? He consistently gets into those dangerous positions,” Masilela said as per PanAfricaFootball.
“He gets so many chances and takes so many shots, and we’re talking about a winger here. If he converts half of those chances, we’re telling a different story.
“Unlike wingers who play back passes all the time, Lilepo is positive. He affects the game. He also has aerial strength; he’s tall, can jump, and gives you that extra edge from set pieces.
“Maybe his confidence dropped a little after that miss, but I still believe in him. He’ll bounce back and start scoring again.”
- Backpage
Lilepo satisfied with time st Chiefs so far
Lilepo admits he has found the back of the a few times this season and insists he is not disappointed with his goal returns so far.
However, the remainder of the campaign will place him and his fellow Amakhosi attackers under pressure to raise their scoring output.
“It’s very good that people like me because to me it means I am helping my team. If I score a goal and we win, that is good for the whole team,” said Lilepo.
“I am happy to have scored a few goals. As a forward, scoring is a big part of my job so I want to score every time I play.
“I also like giving assists because the important thing is to do things for the benefit of the team.
“The main thing is to remain together and continue doing your best in the next game.”