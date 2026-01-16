Dangling DR Congo 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket to motivate Glody Lilepo for improved Kaizer Chiefs performances? Ex-Orlando Pirates star asserts, 'if he is at the top of his game, then he should stand a good chance'

Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo last featured for the DR Congo national team in 2023.

During his last involvement with the Leopards, he reportedly had a fallout with head coach Sebastien Desabre.

Since then, Lilepo has been frozen out of the national setup during his stint in France and now at Amakhosi, where he has struggled to establish himself as a prolific scorer.

The lack of consistent goals for the Soweto giants has further dented his international football prospects.

However, former Orlando Pirates and DR Congo striker Lelo Mbele believes Lilepo can still force his way back into the national team with improved performances for Chiefs.

The Leopards remain on course to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are set to contest the inter-continental qualifiers in March.