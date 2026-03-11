Goal.com
jean-phillipe-mateta
Crystal Palace, Mateta is already back. Glasner: "He will be called up."

Milan and Juventus did not sign him in January due to physical problems, but Mateta is already back in contention.

There was much discussion about his knee and physical condition during January when his departure from Crystal Palace to Serie A had practically been agreed. Juventus courted him until the last possible moment and in the meantime an agreement had been reached with Milan, but in the end Jean-Philippe Mateta remained with the Eagles. 

No club chose to take a chance on the French centre forward due to an unspecified problem with the meniscus in his right knee, with the possibility of surgery that was not actually completed and, in the end, he is already back in action today.

  • MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS NOT PASSED

    Milan had reached an agreement in January for a transfer worth a total of €35 million. The Rossoneri club, aware of some doubts about his physical condition, had their own doctor carry out additional medical examinations in London, but these proved negative and the deal fell through. For the same reason, Juventus also pulled out, offering Crystal Palace the option of closing the deal on loan only.

  • NO OPERATION WAS PERFORMED

    There was immediate talk of knee surgery that would have kept him out for the rest of the season, but Crystal Palace and the player chose not to go down that route, opting instead for conservative treatment that has kept him out... until now. Mateta will in fact be called up for the Conference League round of 16 first leg against AEK Larnaca.

  • GLASNER: "HE WILL BE CALLED UP"

    This was confirmed at a press conference by Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who responded to a direct question about Mateta by saying: "Jean-Phillippe is back and will be called up for tomorrow evening's match."

