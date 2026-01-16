Crystal Palace learn Conference League play-off opponents after surprisingly failing to reach knockout stages automatically

Crystal Palace’s European campaign has taken a slightly more circuitous route than many at Selhurst Park had anticipated. Following the conclusion of the UEFA Conference League’s first phase, the Eagles have been drawn against HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the upcoming play-off round. While the ultimate goal of lifting European silverware remains intact, the necessity of this two-legged tie highlights a missed opportunity for the London club.

Having finished 10th in the overall league table, Palace narrowly missed out on the top-eight positions that would have guaranteed an automatic berth in the round of 16. For a Premier League side boasting significant attacking talent and guided by a manager with European pedigree in Glasner, the failure to bypass this knockout play-off round is seen by some pundits as a minor stumble. The expectation was that the Eagles would cruise through the league phase, but the competitive nature of the tournament has forced them into an extra 180 minutes of football during an already congested February schedule.

The mood in South London, however, remains optimistic. While the team must now negotiate an extra hurdle, the play-off round offers a chance to build momentum. The "failure" to qualify automatically may serve as a wake-up call, sharpening minds for knockout football. Palace will be heavy favourites to progress, but they cannot afford complacency against a side that has fought hard to remain in the competition.