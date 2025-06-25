Crystal Palace receive huge Europa League encouragement after John Textor's Lyon forcibly relegated from Ligue 1 over financial concerns
Crystal Palace have reportedly received a massive boost to their Europa League aspirations after John Textor's Lyon were forcibly relegated from Ligue 1 over financial concerns.
- Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2
- Clears the way for Palace's UEL participation
- Final decision set to be taken at CFCB meeting