Cruz Azul to host CONCACAF Champions Cup final after edging Vancouver Whitecaps on tournament points

CONCACAF Champions CupCruz AzulVancouver Whitecaps

Cruz Azul and the Whitecaps will face each other on June 1st in the final of the tournament.

  • The winner will qualify for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2025 Intercontinental Cup
  • The prize for the winner is $4 million
  • The Whitecaps are seeking their first title, while “La Máquina” is aiming for their seventh
