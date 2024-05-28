Cristiano Ronaldo issues clear warning to King Cup of Champions final referee as Al-Nassr superstar reignites Al-Hilal rivalry after breaking Saudi Pro League goals record
Cristiano Ronaldo fired a warning to the King Cup of Champions final referee as the Al-Nassr superstar wants a "fair" game against rivals Al-Hilal.
- Al-Nassr to meet Al-Hilal in a summit clash
- Ronaldo wants the referee to be 'fair'
- Portuguese striker in prolific form before title decider