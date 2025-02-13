Cristiano Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in 2024 ahead of NBA superstar Steph Curry, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and eternal rival Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2024, with the Portuguese topping the likes of Steph Curry, Tyson Fury and Lionel Messi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portuguese icon well clear in first place
- Eight sports represented in top 100
- Five football players inside the top 10