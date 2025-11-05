Getty/GOAL/IG:@georginagio
Cristiano Ronaldo's son helps Portugal U16s beat England to clinch Federations Cup with 'proud' mum Georgina Rodriguez watching on
Ronaldo Jr shines for Portugal U16s
Cristiano Jr made his debut for the Portugal U-16s at the Federation Cup tournament against hosts Turkey last week and then scored his maiden goal in a 3-0 win over Wales in their second match. On Wednesday, he came off the bench in the second half and played the last few minutes of the final as Portugal U-16 beat England 2-1 to clinch the title.
Braga's academy player Rafael Cabral starred with a brace as Portugal edged out the Young Lions in the final. Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina was present at the venue to cheer Cristiano Jr on, and the posed together for snaps with the trophy after the final whistle. Georgina said in a post on Instagram: "I love being a mom. I am very proud of my big boy."
The model and influencer has been a stepmother to Cristiano Jr since meeting his father back in 2016.
Following in father's footsteps
Like his father, the young forward’s football journey has been global. Having spent time in the academies of Real Madrid and Juventus, Cristiano Jr is now part of Al-Nassr’s youth setup in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo continues to shine at senior level in the Saudi Pro League. Earlier this year, Cristiano Jr dazzled for Portugal’s Under-15s at the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, where he scored twice in the final to lead his team to a 3-2 win over the hosts.
Ronaldo has always been supportive of his son's growth as a footballer and keeps talking about his potential. The Portuguese legend has said: "He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn’t like to lose. I don’t make big pressure; I make a little. He already has pressure being the son of Cristiano. Let him make his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can become a professional player."
It is indeed a tough job growing up as the son of a legendary footballer. Every touch, every goal, especially every miss, will inevitably be compared to Ronaldo’s glittering professional career.
'I want to follow Cristiano Junior'
In his latest interview on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Ronaldo discussed his retirement plans. When asked about when he is planning to bring the curtain down on his career, the 40-year-old said: "Soon. But I will be prepared. It’ll be tough and difficult, of course. Probably I will cry, yes. It will be very difficult, but Piers, I have prepared for my future since 25 or 26 years old. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have to score a goal. But, everything has a beginning and an end, so I’ll be prepared.
"I’ll have more time for me, my family, to raise my kids. I want to follow Cristiano Junior because he’s in the age where you do stupid things, normal, I did the same. I want to be more (of a) family person, more present."
How is it going for Ronaldo?
Ronaldo has started the 2025-26 campaign on a bright note as he already has eight league goals to his name. His stellar form has helped Al-Nassr win seven matches in a row in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, who has won almost every major honour available in club and international football, has surprisingly gone trophyless in the last two and a half years since moving to the Middle East. The veteran star is determined to win the league title this season and return to the AFC Champions League Elite Stage.
