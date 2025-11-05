Cristiano Ronaldo reveals most expensive thing he's ever bought as Al-Nassr superstar compares becoming a billionaire to winning the Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo added on becoming a billionaire: "I knew this was going to happen, I was prepared. It was a matter of time. Honestly, I was very happy. It was like winning a Ballon d'Or, because you have your goals of having a house, a car, and it was my goal to reach that number. Honestly. I'm not obsessed with money, because it can help you in many ways, but when you reach a certain level it doesn't matter anymore, but it's good to have more, because we are human, we are never happy with what we have. There are things more important than money, but I was very happy because it was one of my goals, besides football, trophies, Ballon d'Ors, Champions League. At 39, I reached that number and I was very proud.

"In football, I'm the only one. It doesn't surprise me much; the numbers don't lie. If you look at so many records in football, I'm at the top of the list, so it's just another one. Honestly, it doesn't surprise me because I knew my potential in football and outside of it. I knew I was going to reach that number for many reasons."