'I'm glad he likes my celebration!' - Cristiano Ronaldo responds after Rasmus Hojlund performed iconic 'Siu' celebration in front of him and sends warning to Man Utd ace
Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Rasmus Hojlund after the Man United striker copied his famous celebration in Denmark's 1-0 win over Portugal.
- Hojlund scored the winner off the bench
- Ronaldo: "It is an honour"
- CR7 hopes to repay the favour in the second leg