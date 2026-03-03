Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaves Saudi Arabia for Madrid after U.S. embassy hit by Iranian drones
Ronaldo's jet left Saudi Arabia and headed to Madrid
The U.S. embassy in Riyadh was hit by destructive drones during a night-time raid, with Iranian state media claiming that a building in Bahrain has also been destroyed. Foreign nationals have taken to fleeing the Middle East amid fears for their safety.
Ronaldo may have formed part of that mass exodus, alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children, with the Daily Mail among those to report on how his luxury private plane has left Saudi Arabia and headed to Europe.
A flight tracker shows the Bombardier Global Express aircraft spent seven hours in the air before arriving in Madrid. It departed at 8:00pm and landed in the Spanish capital just before 1:00am local time. Flightradar24 shows that Ronaldo’s jet headed over Egypt and the Mediterranean before reaching its destination.
American citizens based in several Middle Eastern countries have been advised by the U.S. State Department to leave the region due to ongoing safety risks. There are said to be 94,000 British citizens looking for a way out of Dubai, with a host of celebrities caught up in the scary attacks - with updates being shared on social media.
Ronaldo's private plane is worth £61m
Ronaldo appears to have heeded governmental advice when it comes to finding alternative living arrangements, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the fortunate position of being able to arrange his own hasty departure.
In 2024, the Portugal international acquired his Bombardier Global Express 6500 jet - which is worth £61 million ($81m) - after selling the Gulfstream G200 that he purchased in 2015 for £16m ($21m).
The aircraft in question boasts a capacity for up to 15 passengers and features a seating area with tables and sofas, sleeping quarters with a double bed and separate shower area. Ronaldo’s jet is customised with his CR7 brand logo and is often used by Georgina as she attends glitzy events in every corner of the globe.
Break in play: Ronaldo injured as games are postponed
Ronaldo has no issue funding elaborate travel perks as he continues to work on the most lucrative contract in world football - with the 41-year-old’s deal at Al-Nassr said to earn him close to £500,000 on a daily basis.
The all-time great is being prevented from doing his day job at the moment - having only recently returned from surprising strike action - after picking up an injury in his latest Saudi Pro League appearance against Al-Fahya. Concerns have been raised regarding the severity of that muscle complaint.
Ronaldo and Co have, however, been handed a break in their schedule as an upcoming Asian Champions League Two quarter-final clash with Al-Wasl has been postponed due to escalating violence in the Middle East.
The Asian Football Confederation said in a statement: “In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2-3, 2026, will now be rescheduled.
“Additionally, the AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League quarter-final first-leg matches involving teams in the West Region, originally scheduled to be played between March 3 and 4, 2026, are also postponed until further notice.
“Matches involving clubs from the East Region across all of the AFC's club competitions will proceed as originally scheduled. The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans.”
Ronaldo's ties to Real Madrid
Ronaldo may now be back in familiar surroundings, having spent nine memorable years as a Real Madrid player between 2009 and 2018 - plundering 450 goals during that Champions League-winning spell to become the Blancos’ all-time leading scorer. It was also during his time at Santiago Bernabeu that CR7 met wife-to-be Georgina - with the happy couple drawing up wedding plans after announcing their engagement in August 2025.
