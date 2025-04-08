GFX Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo brings in new security team after family receives threats - with 'intimidating and aggressive' bodyguard appointed to protect CR7 & Georgina Rodriguez

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCShowbizPortugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has brought in a new security team following threats to his family, with an "intimidating" bodyguard protecting them.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Concerning messages received on social media
  • Portuguese superstar has acted decisively
  • New team more intimidating than those moved on
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match