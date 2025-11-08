'Working on our dream' - Cristiano Ronaldo fires out message after scoring yet another landmark goal in Al-Nassr win as impressive form continues

Ronaldo bagged his 953rd career goal in the 65th minute of Al-Nassr's eighth straight win to start their league campaign. Joao Felix won the penalty when he was pushed in the back attempting to retrieve the rebound of Ronaldo's close-range shot that had been saved by their compatriot Luis Maximiano. The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar dutifully converted from 12 yards out, giving the Saudi giants an unassailable 2-0 lead against an overmatched Neom side, who were reduced to ten men after Luciano Rodriguez' dismissal, when he was adjudged to have intentionally elbowed an Al-Nassr player.

The spot kick was Ronaldo's 83rd goal in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in 2023. Add in his 17 assists in the competition, he has more than matched the unbelievable goal-getting rate he set earlier in his career, making his assault on 1,000 career goals seem like a formality rather than a challenge.