Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty and suffers injury scare as Al-Nassr keep Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with comeback victory

Al-Nassr were looking to respond to the late victory Al-Ahli earned against Al-Riyadh on Thursday and were gifted an early opportunity to do just that. With eight minutes gone, Mikel Villanueva stretched to reach a loose ball in his own box but appeared to brush Mohamed Simakan’s foot first. The French defender collapsed dramatically to the floor and, despite the minimal contact, Al-Nassr were handed a penalty. Al-Fayha protested furiously and will feel as if justice was served when Ronaldo stepped up and fluffed his lines – sending the spot-kick wide of the left post.

Al-Nassr were again on the fortunate end of a decision when Marcelo Brozovic escaped punishment for what looked like a clear headbutt after 24 minutes. Yet, that good fortune would soon run out on the cusp of half-time. Fashion Sakala found Rakan Kaabi, overlapping down the right flank, who drilled a low cross and forced Abdulelah Al-Amri to turn the ball past Bento into his own net.

The Al-Fayha defence, led by Chris Smalling, dealt with wave after wave of Al-Nassr attacks and looked as if they could see off the visitors’ blunt attack all evening. They held on for 72 minutes before Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane broke the resistance. Sultan Al-Ghannam played Coman down the line who crossed into the Senegalese forward to tap in at the back post.

Al-Nassr pressed for a winner and on the 80th minute the Al-Fayha defence, and hearts, finally broke. A corner found its way to Joao Felix on the edge of the box, whose rifled effort off of the upright cannoned back onto stricken goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera and into the net. With a touch of luck, Al-Nassr completed their comeback before Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a fourth to return the club to the top of the Saudi summit.