Cristiano Ronaldo explains tearful reaction to his Portugal penalty miss as he drops huge retirement hint with surprise European Championship declaration
Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his tearful reaction to missing a penalty for Portugal at Euro 2024, while also dropping a major retirement hint.
- All-time great waiting on first goal at Euro 2024
- Saw Oblak save spot-kick in last-16 clash
- Will not grace the continental competition again