Cristiano Ronaldo expands business empire as Portugal legend announces investment in ChatGPT rival
Ronaldo invests in AI-engine Perplexity
Ronaldo confirmed his investment in Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine founded in 2022 that has rapidly emerged as one of the most prominent challengers to ChatGPT. The announcement was made through a promotional video released on his social media channels, where he detailed his new involvement with the company and introduced a dedicated “Perplexity x CR7” experience. The partnership positions Ronaldo not just as a brand ambassador but as an investor supporting the company’s long-term vision and growing global influence.
The decision adds another layer to Ronaldo’s increasingly diverse business strategy, which already spans wellness, hospitality and technology. His move into AI aligns with the broader trend of elite athletes investing in high-growth tech sectors as they transition into broader entrepreneurial roles. Perplexity, recently valued at around $20 billion, joins a list of companies backed by the Portuguese star as he looks to expand his portfolio into transformative digital industries.
The collaboration also builds on an earlier, lesser-known moment in which Ronaldo personally used Perplexity to prepare for a speech at the Portugal Football Globes in October. During the event, he openly referenced the platform, explaining that he relied on it when he became nervous about the meaning behind the award he was receiving. That moment gained global attention at the time, foreshadowing what has now become a fully fledged partnership between one of football’s biggest icons and one of AI’s fastest-growing platforms.
Ronaldo announces new Perplexity x CR7 interface
Speaking about his investment in Perplexity, Ronaldo wrote: “Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That’s why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity.
“Perplexity is powering the world’s curiosity, and together we will inspire everyone to ask more ambitious questions. http://Perplexity.ai/ronaldo is just the beginning!”
Speaking at an awards ceremony in October, Ronaldo had explained how he first used the platform during a major speech, saying: “What is a Prestige Award? Is it an end-of-career award? And I got a little nervous and thought: ‘It can’t be.’ So I did a search on Perplexity, if you don’t know, look it up to see what it is, and I had a little help.”
Perplexity quickly rising as ChatGPT's closest competitor
Perplexity’s rapid rise has turned it into one of the most talked-about AI companies in the world, offering users real-time, cited information through a conversational interface that aims to rethink how people search. The company’s answer-engine model positions it as a direct challenger to traditional search engines and other generative AI tools, making Ronaldo’s involvement a notable endorsement from outside the tech sector. With more than ten million weekly queries and continued expansion, the platform has quickly become a favourite among technologically minded professionals and content creators.
Ronaldo’s presence gives the company enormous visibility and adds another global figure to its network of backers and collaborators. The partnership includes a Perplexity-curated CR7 archive, allowing fans to explore his legendary football journey through a single, comprehensive digital hub. This feature aims to blend technology with sporting history, redefining how supporters interact with the records, stories and milestones of his two-decade career.
His investment also aligns with his broader pattern of supporting innovation-driven ventures such as Whoop, the performance-tracking company he credits for improving recovery and longevity in his athletic career. Ronaldo has increasingly used his influence to highlight tools that enhance health, learning and personal optimisation, positioning himself as more than a footballer.
Ronaldo continues on and off-field success
The partnership between Ronaldo and Perplexity is set to expand over the coming months, with planned updates to the “Perplexity x CR7” experience designed to make it even more interactive. Ronaldo is expected to feature in future campaigns centred on curiosity, learning and technological empowerment as the company continues its global rollout. For now, both parties see the investment as the beginning of a long-term collaboration that blends elite sport, personal excellence and cutting-edge AI innovation.
On the field, Ronaldo continues to impress in a new-look Al-Nassr side as the Faris Najd continue to dominate the Saudi Pro League with nine wins in as many games. With the Saudi Arabian football circuit on a winter break, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will return to action on December 21 when Al-Nassr face off against Al-Najma SC.
