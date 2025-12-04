Cristiano Ronaldo expands business empire as Portugal legend announces investment in ChatGPT rival

Ronaldo confirmed his investment in Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine founded in 2022 that has rapidly emerged as one of the most prominent challengers to ChatGPT. The announcement was made through a promotional video released on his social media channels, where he detailed his new involvement with the company and introduced a dedicated “Perplexity x CR7” experience. The partnership positions Ronaldo not just as a brand ambassador but as an investor supporting the company’s long-term vision and growing global influence.

The decision adds another layer to Ronaldo’s increasingly diverse business strategy, which already spans wellness, hospitality and technology. His move into AI aligns with the broader trend of elite athletes investing in high-growth tech sectors as they transition into broader entrepreneurial roles. Perplexity, recently valued at around $20 billion, joins a list of companies backed by the Portuguese star as he looks to expand his portfolio into transformative digital industries.

The collaboration also builds on an earlier, lesser-known moment in which Ronaldo personally used Perplexity to prepare for a speech at the Portugal Football Globes in October. During the event, he openly referenced the platform, explaining that he relied on it when he became nervous about the meaning behind the award he was receiving. That moment gained global attention at the time, foreshadowing what has now become a fully fledged partnership between one of football’s biggest icons and one of AI’s fastest-growing platforms.