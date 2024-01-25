Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn’t deserve to be answered’ for saying Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1 as fellow Portuguese coaching in France makes stinging comment

Chris Burton
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCLigue 1Paulo FonsecaLille

Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims that the Saudi Pro League is “more competitive” than Ligue 1 “don’t deserve to be answered”, according to Paulo Fonseca.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great plying his trade in the Middle East
  • Talked up the standard of that division
  • Comparison shrugged off by those in Europe

Editors' Picks