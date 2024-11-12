'I can't think long term anymore' - Cristiano Ronaldo admits he may not reach 1,000 career goals target after being awarded 'the most prestigious trophy' in Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo admits that he may not be able to hit his ambitious 1,000-goal target, with the Portuguese no longer able to “think long term”.
- All-time great approaching 40th birthday
- Has no plans to retire any time soon
- Still has targets that he intends to hit