Cristiano Ronaldo splashes £7m on TWO new properties on secluded private island off coast of Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo has spoken about his decision to buy the two villas to the Saudi Gazette. He said: "It’s truly exceptional in every sense of the word. From our first visit, Georgina and I felt a deep connection with this island and its breathtaking natural beauty. It’s a place where we find peace and tranquility."

The Ronaldo family have also been welcomed into the local community by John Pagano, who is the CEO of Red Sea International. He said: "We are delighted to welcome Cristiano and Georgina to the Red Sea Residences community. Their decision to own here reflects the destination’s appeal among those seeking adventure with privacy, luxury with nature. We look forward to helping them discover all that The Red Sea has to offer."

