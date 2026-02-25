Cristian Chivu admits Bodo/Glimt had 'a lot more energy' than his Inter team after stunning Champions League upset

While Bodo/Glimt have been solely focused on their European campaign, Inter have been fighting to maintain a 10-point lead at the top of Serie A. Chivu refused to blame his players' effort, instead highlighting the physical advantages held by the opposition. "I have nothing to reproach my players for, as they tried everything they could with all the energy they had, and in the second half Bodo had a lot more energy than we did," the coach continued. "We gave all that we had, tried to break the deadlock in every way, but then after the restart they scored two goals."

The discrepancy in match fitness was a recurring theme in Chivu's post-match analysis. "There is a lot of disappointment, as unfortunately we were against a side that had a lot more energy than us, they were very well-organised, knew that they had to do after the 3-1 first leg result and did it brilliantly. We can only congratulate Bodo/Glimt, they are a team who deserve to be in the next round. It’s hard to find the energy when you play every three days. I cannot ask for more from my lads, as they tried everything this evening. If we’d managed to break the deadlock, it might’ve sparked more enthusiasm, but it was so difficult when they defended with 10 men."