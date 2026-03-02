Crisis hit Soweto heavyweights! Kaizer Chiefs lose leader as Orlando Pirates set to miss derby standout star in midweek games
Suspension hit Chiefs and Pirates
As the Soweto Derby dust settles, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are looking forward to their midweek Premier Soccer League games.
The Sea Robbers came out of the derby smiling after a 3-0 win, leaving their traditional rivals crestfallen. The points gained from the Saturday duel kept Bucs at the top of the PSL standings, while the loss came at a cost for the Glamour Boys, who dropped and are now fifth.
With full focus now on the next assignments, coaches are scratching their heads because their regular and dependable players are suspended.
Who is the Chiefs star suspended?
As Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef try hard to stabilise the Amakhosi boat after recent setbacks, a new challenge has come up.
Vice-assistant captain Zitha Kwinika will not be eligible to face Richards Bay on Tuesday.
Kwinika, who has been a regular starter this season, will not play as he is suspended for one match. Inacio Miguel had to be withdrawn late in the second half during the derby, raising more fitness worries for the Chiefs' defensive unit.
Sebelebele out for Pirates
On the other hand, Abdeslam Ouaddou will be without his utility star, Kamogelo Sebelebele. Just like Kwinika, Sebelebele is out because of a one match suspension.
Pirates will face Polokwane City on Wednesday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Can Chiefs bounce back?
After ceding more ground in the title race, Amakhosi must come up with a winning strategy that will help them rise out of their recent ruins.
The past few weeks have been tough for the Soweto giants, as a combination of poor results has put them in an awkward position.
Elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup means they only have the PSL glory to fight for. To rub salt on their leaking wounds, the Bucs won the points and bragging rights from the derby.