Crisis hit Soweto heavyweights! Kaizer Chiefs lose leader as Orlando Pirates set to miss derby standout star in midweek games

As the Soweto Derby dust settles, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are looking forward to their midweek Premier Soccer League games.

The Sea Robbers came out of the derby smiling after a 3-0 win, leaving their traditional rivals crestfallen. The points gained from the Saturday duel kept Bucs at the top of the PSL standings, while the loss came at a cost for the Glamour Boys, who dropped and are now fifth.

With full focus now on the next assignments, coaches are scratching their heads because their regular and dependable players are suspended.