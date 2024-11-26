CR Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about the Buccaneers' Champions League clash against Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad.

PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates kick off their Caf Champions League group stage campaign with an encounter against Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

The two teams are set to face each other at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday evening.

Jose Riveiro's side will be visiting South African Khanyisa Mayo's team aiming to build on their domestic impressive run. Meanwhile, the Algerian giants, who have not been doing well in the league, will be hoping for a great start to the Champions League.

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Belouizdad and Pirates match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.