'CP in LA' – USMNT star Christian Pulisic reunites with pro golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton ahead of crunch CONCACAF Nations League clash with Panama at SoFi Stadium in California
Christian Pulisic has reunited with girlfriend Alexa Melton ahead of a crunch clash for the USMNT, with "CP in LA" with more silverware in his sights.
- Pochettino's squad ready for semi-final showdown
- AC Milan star to provide leadership as captain
- Relaxing with partner ahead in Los Angeles