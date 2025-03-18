Could Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns meet in the Caf Champions League & Nedbank Cup finals? Jose Riveiro relishing such clashes - 'It's going to be really good news for SA football'
The two traditional giants are still chasing glory in three competitions as Bucs could seal a quadruple while Masandawana are in for a treble.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Pirates & Downs met last week
- The Buccaneers beat their rivals
- Riveiro wants them to meet again this season
🟢📱