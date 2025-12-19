'I could have left TWICE' - Bruno Fernandes reveals how he rejected offers to leave Man Utd and admits his 'time at the club has not been as I wanted'

Fernandes explained that belief in Manchester United’s ambition was decisive in his choice to stay, despite opportunities to leave. Speaking to Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: "Obviously, when I speak about going and winning trophies, I stayed here because I think I still can win trophies here. I wouldn't have stayed here if the club hadn't told me our aim is still to get the highest we can be, get back to winning trophies, get back to being the club we were before.

"Because if that was not the aim, then, yes, I wouldn't have stayed here. But [it's] because I know the aim of the club is still to get back to where they want to be, and where I want the club to be, and that's why I came to the club in the first place. So, if I can help to get back there, that's all I want to do."

The United captain also revealed that loyalty played a major role during difficult periods, when he was tempted by strong alternatives elsewhere: "When I came to the club, apart from loving being here and loving the club, I think my loyalty was like in the toughest periods I had the club and I could have left two times. The club said, ‘No, we need you.’ And I said, ‘Okay, you gave me something. I will give you something.’"

Fernandes admitted that personal disappointment remains, despite his commitment: "Obviously, I think the time at the club has not been as I wanted because, obviously, I wanted to lift trophies and I haven't lifted as many as I should and I could. But at the same time, I think everything I've done for the club in a certain way was still very important. When we struggled the most, I stayed present at the club.

"I’m very aware that I could have done a different path. I could have gone in a different way and probably won more trophies and [had more] people talking about me in a different way. Nowadays, people talk more like you are a better player or a worse player if you win or you lose trophies."

