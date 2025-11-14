Costa Rica fall to Haiti as Keylor Navas and Miguel Herrera edge toward missing the World Cup

Herrera’s team entered the match with a chance to seize control of the group, especially after Nicaragua stunned Honduras earlier in the day. Instead, Los Ticos slipped to third place, and their fate now depends on a combination of unlikely results.

Haiti struck the decisive blow just before halftime. Josué Casimir slipped a pass into the box for Ruben Providence, whose low cross found Frantzdy Pierrot for the opener. Keylor Navas immediately expressed his frustration, shouting toward a back line that reacted far too slowly. Despite pushing forward in the second half, Costa Rica never found the equalizer.