Shomari Kapombe, Simba SC & Devin Titus, Stellenbosch FC, April 2025Simba SC
Kiplagat Sang

Controversial goal hands ex-Orlando Pirates coach's Simba SC win over Stellenbosch FC in Caf Confederation Cup semi-final showdown to carry first-leg advantage

CAF Confederations CupSimba SC vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCSimba SCStellenbosch FC vs Simba SCO. MasulukeF. DavidsT. Moloisane

Had Wekundu wa Msimbazi converted all their chances, they would have enjoyed a bigger advantage, but a contentious goal earned them the win.

  • Stellies show strong character but fall short
  • Simba wasteful, but scored contentious goal
  • Stellenbosch to host Simba for second leg
