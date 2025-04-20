Controversial goal hands ex-Orlando Pirates coach's Simba SC win over Stellenbosch FC in Caf Confederation Cup semi-final showdown to carry first-leg advantage
Had Wekundu wa Msimbazi converted all their chances, they would have enjoyed a bigger advantage, but a contentious goal earned them the win.
- Stellies show strong character but fall short
- Simba wasteful, but scored contentious goal
- Stellenbosch to host Simba for second leg
