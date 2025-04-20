Controversial goal hands ex-Orlando Pirates coach's Simba SC win over Stellenbosch FC in Caf Confederation Cup semi-final showdown to carry first-leg advantage

Had Wekundu wa Msimbazi converted all their chances, they would have enjoyed a bigger advantage, but a contentious goal earned them the win.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Stellies show strong character but fall short

Simba wasteful, but scored contentious goal

Stellenbosch to host Simba for second leg 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱