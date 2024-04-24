Gallagher-ChelseaGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Conor Gallagher responds to young Chelsea fan who demanded players 'fight' for the shirt during Arsenal mauling

ChelseaConor GallagherArsenalArsenal vs ChelseaPremier League

Conor Gallagher meekly defended his team-mates while responding to a Chelsea fan who wanted more "fight" from the players against Arsenal.

  • Chelsea succumbed to a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal
  • Brutal banner in the stands goes viral
  • Gallagher promised better showing in the future
