Richard Mills

'I’ve felt very wanted & appreciated' - Conor Gallagher aims subtle dig at Chelsea as Atletico Madrid's new 'pitbull' insists transfer to La Liga club was a step forward

ChelseaAtletico MadridC. GallagherPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfers

Ex-Chelsea man Conor Gallagher says he feels "wanted and appreciated" at Atletico Madrid, while insisting he has made a step forward in his career.

  • Gallagher swaps Chelsea for Atletico
  • Feels "wanted & appreciated" there
  • "Pitbull" says he made a step forward
