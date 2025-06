The Buccaneers pulled a surprise on Tuesday by confirming the arrival of one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier Soccer League after 'Master Chef' was initially linked with a move to Soweto rivals Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns player Sipho Mbule ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old came as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Premier Soccer League champions a couple of weeks ago.

Kaizer Chiefs had been heavily linked with 'Master Chef' before the Sea Robbers made a surprising revelation.

Have a look at how fans have reacted as sampled by GOAL.