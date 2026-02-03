Concern for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane misses training due to illness ahead of huge Bundesliga clash

While Bayern sit comfortably at the summit with a nine-point cushion, this weekend presents a rare opportunity for the chasing pack to chip away at their dominance. Hoffenheim have defied expectations to emerge as potential challengers this season, and they travel to Munich knowing this is a free hit at the league leaders.

For Bayern, a victory would all but put them out of reach for Hoffenheim, stretching their lead to double figures, though Borussia Dortmund are still lingering in second place. However, complacency is the enemy, and the manager will be desperate to avoid giving Hoffenheim a glimmer of hope. Facing the division's surprise package is a test of professionalism, one made significantly harder without the guarantee of goals up front.

