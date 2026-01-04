Getty/Goal
'Completely different to Rasmus Hojlund' - Ruben Amorim admits Benjamin Sesko 'needs to improve in last moments' after Man Utd's £74m frontman draws another blank at Leeds
Sesko struggles in Leeds draw
Since swapping RB Leipzig for United at the start of the season, Sesko has not lived up to his hefty price tag, with the 6ft 5in forward scoring just two goals in 16 Premier League appearances. In the 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday, the Slovenian missed some gilt-edged chances as the Red Devils once again failed to make a statement in the race for Champions League qualification. The visitors had 54.8 per cent possession, 15 shots to Leeds' 10, and an expected goals tally of 1.46 vs 0.92 and Amorim rued his team's inability to convert their advantage into a victory.
He told TNT Sports: "I think we played well. I think we had more control in this game than we showed against Wolves. That is important because it shows how you can prepare for this week with the mistakes that we learned from the last game. We controlled Leeds, on the set pieces, the second balls, they are really quick up front. We controlled it well. We had our opportunities to win the game. We are losing games on the details - the Leeds goal, we are controlling the game and then one kick of the ball in transition but we managed to get back into the game. Last year it would be completely different. This year we are more in control of the games than we were last year but we are frustrated not to win."
Sesko vs Hojlund
For all of Hojlund's flaws, the Denmark international still scored 26 goals in 95 games for United, before heading out on loan to Napoli last summer. In half a season at the Italian champions, he has netted nine times in 20 outings and at present, it seems like the 22-year-old wants to join Conte's team permanently. And while Sesko isn't hitting the heights he achieved at Leipzig, Amorim still believes in the young forward, despite calling on him to improve in the "last moments" in front of goal.
He told reporters: "To miss the chances he’s missing, he’s always there. That’s the first step. He’s aggressive when he has to fight for the first ball. If you miss chances, they will say the player did everything wrong, he just needs to score one. We need to have possession in this environment, if we’re trying to be the team we were in the past, with a lot of transition, we don’t want to be like that. We play better compared to last week. We were talking two seconds ago about the chances Ben had. He needs to score one and the weight will lift. Ben is completely different from Rasmus. He’s doing the right things. He needs to improve the last moments."
Matheus Cunha's second-half finish cancelled out Brenden Aaronson's opener in what was the Brazilian's fourth goal of the season. While Amorim praised the former Wolves man, he said it was a team effort in attack.
He told TNT Sports: "Not just him but Josh [Zirkzee] played well in the 20 minutes he had, Ben [Sesko] linked the play well today, [Manuel] Ugarte is showing that he has more to give, and I am really pleased. If these guys play well we always have the chance to win the game."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Cunha praises Sesko's team-mate
While Cunha started in attack alongside Sesko, he saved most of his praise for United substitute Zirkzee, who got the assist for the away team's equaliser. He added that it is a "pleasure" to play with the Netherlands international.
Cunha told BBC Match of the Day: "It is easier to say that every game we want to win but of course after the draw against Wolves at Old Trafford three was a negative feeling and we wanted to change that, to come here and win, and to step into the top four. Today the feeling is a little bit like this again, we wanted to win but we drew, so we need to go again. I feel like the first half was ok. We talk in the dressing room about managing the press and we tried to do something but we did not create a lot. In the second half we have the goal which I think was a lack of attention from everyone but we scored after three minutes and give ourselves energy to try to go for more.
"Josh is a pleasure to play with him, he has a lot of quality. His situation is not good but he has the quality to change it. He needs to understand this and we want to count on him. We are here to push him. After the goal last week and the assist today he will have more confidence to be with us and do his role."
What next for Sesko & Man Utd?
Struggling striker Sesko will hope to find his goalscoring touch on Wednesday when United travel to relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League. Four days later, they host Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup.
