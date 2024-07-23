All completed Liverpool transfers so far in 2024-25 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Liverpool transfers in the 2024-25 season so far.

A new era dawns at Anfield as Liverpool embark on the 2024-25 season under the guidance of their new head coach, Arne Slot. The air is thick with anticipation as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Slot's tactical vision and how it will reshape the squad. This summer's transfer window has already seen a flurry of activity, with some key departures and potential arrivals creating a buzz around Merseyside.

With the new season just around the corner, all eyes are on how these completed transfers will impact Liverpool's performance. Will the new signings seamlessly integrate into the existing squad, adding fresh energy and dynamism? Can the Reds reclaim their position among the Premier League's elite? This comprehensive list of all completed Liverpool transfers in 2024-25 will keep you updated on the evolving landscape of the squad as we embark on this exciting new chapter.

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Liverpool transfers in the ongoing 2023-24 season below.