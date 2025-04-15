Chelsea FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Cole Palmer accused of 'having a dig' at Enzo Maresca as 'ruined' Chelsea star shares Instagram post showing he 'clearly loved playing under Mauricio Pochettino'

C. Palmer, Chelsea, E. Maresca, M. Pochettino, Premier League

Cole Palmer has been accused of 'having a dig' at Enzo Maresca in an Instagram post as Chelsea's on-field struggles continue.

  • Palmer accused of firing shots at Maresca
  • Shared Instagram post of Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton in 2024
  • Scored four goals that game under Pochettino
