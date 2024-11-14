Oswin Appollis of Polokwane CityBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Cole Alexander issues advice to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target Oswin Appollis - 'Have a proper attitude, you are only damaging yourself'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayPolokwane CityOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCO. AppollisCape Town City FC vs Polokwane CityCape Town City FC

The Bafana Bafana star remains a subject of transfer talk as the January PSL window for player movement edges closer.

  • Appollis seemed destined for a move last window
  • It didn't happen but that has not stopped transfer talk
  • Alexander gives the player some advice
