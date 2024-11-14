Cole Alexander issues advice to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target Oswin Appollis - 'Have a proper attitude, you are only damaging yourself'
The Bafana Bafana star remains a subject of transfer talk as the January PSL window for player movement edges closer.
- Appollis seemed destined for a move last window
- It didn't happen but that has not stopped transfer talk
- Alexander gives the player some advice