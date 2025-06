The 66-year-old German has been told-off by the majority of South Africans after recent remarks about the standard of officiating in the second tier.

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp recently wrote an open letter to the Premier Soccer League with allegations that the officiating in the First Division is not up to standard.

He argued that teams and players are frustrated by a few referees who have selfish interests.

While the majority of the fans haven't entirely agreed with him, some believe the 66-year-old has a very valid concern.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.