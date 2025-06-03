'Frustrated' ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp writes to PSL over 'malversation, manipulation, and political interference' - 'Match officials demonstrate questionable impartiality, hinting at influence or even fixing'
The experienced tactician has pointed out that merit and integrity have been overlooked as power influences decision-making.
- Middendorp raises concerns over refereeing
- Alleges bias
- Says poor officiating demoralises players