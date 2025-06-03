Ernst Middendorp, Cape Town SpursBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Frustrated' ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp writes to PSL over 'malversation, manipulation, and political interference' - 'Match officials demonstrate questionable impartiality, hinting at influence or even fixing'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsE. MiddendorpCape Town Spurs

The experienced tactician has pointed out that merit and integrity have been overlooked as power influences decision-making.

  • Middendorp raises concerns over refereeing
  • Alleges bias
  • Says poor officiating demoralises players
