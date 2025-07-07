Club World Cup XI: Quarterfinal drama serves up pair of tasty semis - Chelsea vs Fluminense, PSG vs Real Madrid - even if questions remain about tournament overall

GOAL US looks at the main storylines from the quarters, and previews the semis in the latest edition of the Club World Cup XI

And then there were four. This has been a bit of a mixed Club World Cup, in truth. There have been some really exciting moments, memorable fixtures and breakout stars. There is also Thiago Silva, who is somehow still good at football.

Yet simultaneously, this 32-team expanded tournament has been awash with concerns. Heat, poor pitches, and underwhelming crowds have all been fairly criticized. But let's forget about all of that and enjoy some football, eh? The quarterfinals brought drama - good and bad - and set up some tasty semis.

Real Madrid-PSG seems like a massive clash, and hopefully will be played out like one. Fluminense-Chelsea may not be as evenly matched, but Chelsea will still believe they have an outside chance.

GOAL US presents the Club World Cup XI, with key observations heading into the semifinals.