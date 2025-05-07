This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pachuca v America - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'[Club America's] three-peat is tainted' - Pachuca's Salomón Rondón heats up Las Águilas vs Tuzos rivalry

Liga MXPachuca vs CF AmericaPachucaCF AmericaJ. RondonA. Fidalgo

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be played Wednesday at Estadio Hidalgo

  • In Matchday 14, the Tuzos defeated América 1–0 at home
  • Pachuca has won five of the seven knockout rounds they have played against Las Águilas in the Liguilla
  • Rondón has scored nine goals in the Clausura 2025
