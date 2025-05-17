'We requested a neutral venue' - Club América executive weighs in on FIFA's decision to play Club World Cup playoff match at LAFC's BMO Stadium
The match between LAFC and Club América will take place on May 31 at BMO Stadium, home of Steve Cherundolo’s squad.
- Club América face Cruz Azul this Sunday in the second leg of the Clausura semifinals.
- LAFC visit LA Galaxy tomorrow in MLS action
- Their upcoming clash on May 31 will mark the fourth meeting between the two sides