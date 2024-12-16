From André Jardine to an Alejandro Zendejas-led attack: Four reasons behind Club América's historic Liga MX three-peat

Despite an inconsistent season, Club America's third-consecutive Liga MX win seals their place among the league's greatest all-time teams

Club América, a giant in the landscape of Mexican soccer, kicked off the 2024 Apertura with an ambitious aim: seal the three-peat. It had never been done before in the Apertura and Clausura era, but coming off two consecutive league wins, André Jardine's side was confident. Yet, the journey was anything but easy. Las Águilas finished eighth in the standings, an uncharacteristic position for a team used to dominating the league. Despite setbacks, including injuries and underperforming players, América advanced through the Play-In ahead of the playoffs, and that win reignited hopes for another historic achievement.

While their place in the standings raised questions, América proved that the Liguilla can change everything. Jardine skillfully managed the pressure, inspiring his players to rise in crucial moments. A mix of promising young talent and seasoned veterans kept the dream alive. The Brazilian coach’s tactical vision and leadership were vital as the Eagles fought to remain contenders.

This was more than just another title race—it was an opportunity for América to write a golden chapter in its storied history. With unwavering support from their fans and steadfast belief in their potential, America prepared to show that a three-peat was not just a lofty ambition, but an attainable goal. Jardine emerged as the leader they needed, keeping their dream alive until they lifted the trophy Sunday night.