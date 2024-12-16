Clinton Larsen, Magesi FCBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Clinton Larsen explains why former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa are not playing at Magesi FC - 'Others are excelling in their positions"

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCMagesi FCK. SekgotaG. MotupaMagesi FC vs Orlando PiratesTS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs

Motupa and Sekgota were also not part of the historic moment when Dikwena Tsa Meetse claimed their first-ever top-flight trophy last month.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Larsen explains Motupa & Sekgota absence
  • The two players have been sidelined lately
  • Magesi have not been doing well
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱