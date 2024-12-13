PSL Round 11 Wrap: Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC teach Kaizer Chiefs how to silence Royal AM

BackpageSeth WillisPSL Round 11 Wrap: Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC teach Kaizer Chiefs how to silence Royal AMPremier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FC vs Royal AMAmaZulu FCRoyal AMLamontville Golden Arrows vs Richards BayLamontville Golden ArrowsRichards BayChippa United vs Cape Town City FCChippa UnitedCape Town City FCSuperSport United vs Magesi FCSuperSport UnitedMagesi FCA. ZwaneThe South African Premier Soccer League table is taking shape with teams chasing their targets.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFive PSL games to be played this weekendAmaZulu beat Royal AM Royal recently held Chiefs Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱