Arthur Zwane and Tshepang Moremi, AmaZuluBackpage
Seth Willis

PSL Round 11 Wrap: Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC teach Kaizer Chiefs how to silence Royal AM

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FC vs Royal AMAmaZulu FCRoyal AMLamontville Golden Arrows vs Richards BayLamontville Golden ArrowsRichards BayChippa United vs Cape Town City FCChippa UnitedCape Town City FCSuperSport United vs Magesi FCSuperSport UnitedMagesi FCA. Zwane

The South African Premier Soccer League table is taking shape with teams chasing their targets.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Five PSL games to be played this weekend
  • AmaZulu beat Royal AM
  • Royal recently held Chiefs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱