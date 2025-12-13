'Clever Mamelodi Sundowns played against mine workers to make supporters forget Miguel Cardoso pandemic! Dunusa smells money from miles away but Iqraam Rayners should be preparing for AFCON' - Fans
The reigning Premier Soccer League champions are in Botswana, where they took part in a tournament, as most of their players were not involved in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), starting December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. Masandawana showed their class, reaping their opponents apart as the technical team continues working on their tactics.
Bafana Bafana international Iqraam Rayners opened the floodgates with the first goal as Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a 6-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers in the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular on Friday.
It capped off a dominant tournament in which Masandawana scored nine goals without conceding in their two matches.
While the players and Masandawana supporters are happy with the outcome, critics feel otherwise. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.