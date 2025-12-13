+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Seth Willis

'Clever Mamelodi Sundowns played against mine workers to make supporters forget Miguel Cardoso pandemic! Dunusa smells money from miles away but Iqraam Rayners should be preparing for AFCON' - Fans

The reigning Premier Soccer League champions are in Botswana, where they took part in a tournament, as most of their players were not involved in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), starting December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. Masandawana showed their class, reaping their opponents apart as the technical team continues working on their tactics.

Bafana Bafana international Iqraam Rayners opened the floodgates with the first goal as Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a 6-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers in the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular on Friday. 

It capped off a dominant tournament in which Masandawana scored nine goals without conceding in their two matches. 

While the players and Masandawana supporters are happy with the outcome, critics feel otherwise. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    Pray Sundowns continue to be attractive to players

    Just pray that Mamelodi Sundowns doesn’t get to a point where it stops being attractive for players to want to come and play for the club. Not every player can be lured with money -  Somashishini

  • Shandre Campbell, Club NXT, February 2025Club NXT

    Campbell should be replaced

    Hugo Broos must replace him with Iqraam Rayners; Shandre Campbell's inclusion does not even make any sense, he doesn't even play first team football - Phasha

  • Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Bafana strikers are in camp, not chasing wooden trophies

    Bafana Bafana strikers are at camp with the rest of the team, not playing farmers for wooden trophies -  Khaya Dlamini 

  • Patrice Motsepe, Caf PresidentBackpage

    Real owner has plans for Sundowns

    They claim they are not playing for charity, as if they own the club, but the real owner has other plans for his club. Football will kill you in real death someday -  Xolisa Leon Neti

  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Masandawana created own Cup and happiness

    Masandawana decided to create their own cup, win it to create their own happiness, like the Macufe kings, Kaizer Chiefs, since PSL Cups belong to Orlando Pirates -  Zorrho Magoveni 

  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena and Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    I thought Sundowns don't play plastic Cups

    I thought Sundowns were decent and untouchable to play for, even in plastic cups. Now bragging a 6 -0 win, things have changed -  Sir-Vince SK 

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Rayners should be preparing for AFCON

    Iqraam Rayners is not looking happy. He should be with Bafana Bafana preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations. Hard done by for the poor guy - Goodnews Abua

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Dunusa smell money 1000 miles away

    At least Dunusa chose a better plastic Cup that is worth R12 million, better than MTN8 and Carling Knockout. This Dunusa smells money 1000 miles away from South Africa -  Mpk C. Soyz 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    They want to forget Cardoso pandemic?

    Mamelodi Sundowns are clever, giving us easy-to-beat teams so that some fans forget that we have a Cardoso pandemic in our hands. Imagine the excitement of us winning Macufe - Success

  • Mamelodi Sundowns FansBackpage

    They were playing against mine workers

    Mamelodi Sundowns were playing against mine workers; don't read too much into the game -  Moreki Tebogo Moreki 

