'Clever Mamelodi Sundowns played against mine workers to make supporters forget Miguel Cardoso pandemic! Dunusa smells money from miles away but Iqraam Rayners should be preparing for AFCON' - Fans

Bafana Bafana international Iqraam Rayners opened the floodgates with the first goal as Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a 6-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers in the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular on Friday.

It capped off a dominant tournament in which Masandawana scored nine goals without conceding in their two matches.

While the players and Masandawana supporters are happy with the outcome, critics feel otherwise. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.