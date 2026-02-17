'Yes, I stepped on him' - Man City loanee Claudio Echeverri admits to foul on Jules Kounde ahead of Girona's controversial late winner against Barcelona

Manchester City loanee Echeverri played a central role in a controversial late winner for Girona. With the match poised at 1-1, the Argentine youngster challenged Kounde, leading to Beltran firing home the decisive goal in the 86th minute. Despite furious protests from the Blaugrana bench and a subsequent VAR review, the officials allowed the goal to stand, sealing a famous victory for the hosts.

The match had earlier seen Yamal miss a golden opportunity to put Barcelona ahead, striking the base of the post from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. Although Pau Cubarsi opened the scoring with a looping header, Thomas Lemar equalised almost immediately, setting the stage for the late drama. Echeverri’s admission after the final whistle has only added fuel to the fire of Barcelona's frustration following a difficult week for the Catalan giants.

Echeverri himself was candid when speaking to the press, acknowledging that contact was made with the French defender during the high-speed transition. "Yes, I stepped on Kounde’s foot, but I was running at speed and didn’t do it on purpose," he admitted. “If the referee had given it as a foul, I would have understood.”