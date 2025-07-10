Christian Pulisic under pressure, reprieve for Matt Turner and Gio Reyna's last chance: Top 10 USMNT storylines for the rest of 2025

With a World Cup on the horizon and a massive European season weeks away, it's all starting to come into focus for the USMNT

We're more than halfway through 2025 but, for soccer purposes, it feels like we just surpassed a milestone. The Gold Cup is over, the Club World Cup wraps this weekend, so it's time to turn the page for the U.S. men's national team.

The Gold Cup, of course, ended in a disappointing 2-1 loss to Mexico in the final. It was an eventful summer, but with a World Cup on the horizon and a massive European season just weeks away, it's all starting to come into focus. Players have already started reporting to their clubs for preseason, transfers are in the balance and Mauricio Pochettino is planning for the next international window in September.

GOAL looks at 10 key storylines for the USMNT for the second half of the year.